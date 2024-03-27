HT Auto
Birla XL vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Birla XL or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XL vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Fzs-fi v3
BrandBirlaYamaha
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6011,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
3,6017,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5812,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

