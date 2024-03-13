HT Auto
Birla XL vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Birla XL or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XL vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Fzs 25
BrandBirlaYamaha
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6011,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
3,60110,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5813,546

