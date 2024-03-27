HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXL vs FZ-FI V3

Birla XL vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Birla XL or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XL vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Fz-fi v3
BrandBirlaYamaha
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6011,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
3,6017,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5812,854

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bajaj Finance offers two-wheeler loans at competitive interest rates and with flexible repayment options.
    Shop For The Best Electric Scooters With A Bajaj Finserv Two-Wheeler Loan
    27 Mar 2024
    The first customer unit of the M800 (Maruti 800) model which is displayed at the brand centre of Maruti Suzuki India headquarters at Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi.
    1983 to 2024: Maruti Suzuki touches 3 crore production milestone in 40 years
    3 Apr 2024
    Maruti Suzuki continues to witness increase in sales of its utility vehicles with SUVs like Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimny.
    SUVs and MPVs help Maruti Suzuki clock 15% jump in car sales in March
    1 Apr 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
    26 Apr 2022
    View all
     