HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXL vs VXL 150

Birla XL vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Birla XL or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XL vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Vxl 150
BrandBirlaVespa
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6011,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,46,188
RTO
011,695
Insurance
3,6014,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5813,483

