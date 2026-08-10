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HomeCompare BikesXL vs Elegante 150

Birla XL vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Birla XL or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla XL Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. XL has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XL vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Elegante 150
BrandBirlaVespa
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
XL
Birla XL
Standard
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Birla XL Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
2100 mm1770 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
800 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
120 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - YesAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,4831,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,5581,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,9257,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3633,361

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