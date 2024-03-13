HT Auto
Birla XL vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2024 Birla XL or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

XL vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandBirlaTVS
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-45 to 47.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6011,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,23,870
RTO
09,909
Insurance
3,60110,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5813,106
Expert Rating
-

