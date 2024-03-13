HT Auto
Birla XL vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 Birla XL or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XL vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Scram 411
BrandBirlaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6012,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0002,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
3,60117,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5815,107

Scram 411 Comparison with other bikes

Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450null | Petrol | Manual2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xnull | Petrol | Manual2.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Scrambler 400 X

