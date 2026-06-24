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Birla XL vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Birla XL or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla XL Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. XL has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
XL vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Himalayan
BrandBirlaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
XL
Birla XL
Standard
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Birla XL Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Left Side View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
2100 mm2190 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
800 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,4832,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,5582,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
4,92520,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3635,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Videos

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