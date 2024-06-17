HT Auto

Birla XL vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Birla XL or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla XL Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of XL up to 110 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
XL vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Racer
BrandBirlaMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
2100 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
800 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6012,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,92,740
RTO
02,122
Insurance
3,6016,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5814,317

