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HomeCompare BikesXL vs Mojo 300 BS6

Birla XL vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Birla XL or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla XL Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. XL has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
XL vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Mojo 300 bs6
BrandBirlaMahindra
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-25.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-294 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
XL
Birla XL
Standard
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Birla XL Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Left Side View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
2100 mm2115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
800 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
120 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V, 9 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionFull DC
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,4832,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,5581,99,900
RTO
015,992
Insurance
4,92510,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3634,863

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