In 2026 Birla XL or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla XL Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of XL up to 120 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
XL vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Birla
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.52 Lakhs
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|115 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-