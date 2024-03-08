In 2024 Birla V6 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Birla V6 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Birla V6 Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours.
V6 has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
V6 vs MT-15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V6
|Mt-15
|Brand
|Birla
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 1.67 Lakhs
|Range
|130-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56.87 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-