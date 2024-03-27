HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesV6 vs FZS-FI V3

Birla V6 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Birla V6 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

V6 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V6 Fzs-fi v3
BrandBirlaYamaha
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range130-150 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
V6
Birla V6
45 Ah
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,0581,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9961,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
5,0627,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5472,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xnull | Petrol | Manual1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bajaj Finance offers two-wheeler loans at competitive interest rates and with flexible repayment options.
    Shop For The Best Electric Scooters With A Bajaj Finserv Two-Wheeler Loan
    27 Mar 2024
    File photo: An aerial view shows cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in Fremont, California. Tesla is one of the most anticipated global EV brands expected to launch in India after the Centre announced a new EV policy favouring foreign brands to launch their models in the country.
    India lures global EV makers: Companies expected to launch along with Tesla
    19 Mar 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    The new ARRES AI-powered robot can identify and fix potholes and was recently tested by the Hertfordshire County Council in the UK
    UK is now using AI to fix potholes. Time for India to learn too?
    13 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    This Bugatti Chiron Sport took on the Dassault Rafale fighter jet in a drag race recently.
    Watch: Bugatti Chiron Sport take on Rafale fighter jet in drag race
    21 May 2021
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     