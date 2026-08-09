In 2026 Birla V6 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla V6 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. V6 has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
V6 vs Intruder Comparison