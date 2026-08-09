In 2026 Birla V6 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla V6 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. V6 has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
V6 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V6
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|Birla
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Range
|130-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|25.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|294 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-