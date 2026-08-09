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HomeCompare BikesV6 vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Birla V6 vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Birla V6 or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla V6 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. V6 has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
V6 vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V6 Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandBirlaKTM
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Range130-150 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
V6
Birla V6
45 Ah
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Birla V6 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
130-150 km500 km
Max Speed
100 kmph120 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, ReverseSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,77,4822,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,2221,91,795
RTO
015,880
Insurance
5,2606,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8144,601

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