In 2026 Birla V6 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla V6 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. V6 has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
V6 vs W175 Comparison