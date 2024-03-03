In 2024 Birla Spark or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Birla Spark Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours.
Spark has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Spark vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spark
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Birla
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 69,182
|₹ 80,100
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-