HT Auto

Birla Spark vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Birla Spark or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Spark Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Spark up to 110 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Spark vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spark Buzz
BrandBirlaStella Automobili
Price₹ 69,182₹ 95,000
Range110 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Spark
Birla Spark
Lead Acid
₹69,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1810 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,77099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
69,18295,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5884,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5642,131

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Volkswagen AG plans to launch an entry-level crossover, Tiguan EV, and luxury SUV.
    Volkswagen plans a massive electric SUV offensive to take on Tesla. Details here
    8 May 2023
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz are being manufactured in three different variants.
    Volkswagen receives over 10000 orders for ID. Buzz electric van, nearly sold out
    21 Aug 2022
    Volkswagen aims to produce in a significantly higher number in 2024, compared to 44,000 units planned for 2023.
    Volkswagen aims to produce 44,000 ID. Buzz EVs in 2023
    28 Mar 2023
    Chevrolet Spark and Spark EV both have been impacted in this recall campaign.
    Chevrolet recalls over 120,000 Spark hatchbacks over faulty hoods
    8 Sept 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     