In 2026 Birla Spark or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Spark Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of Spark up to 110 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
Spark vs ETrance Comparison