In 2026 Birla Spark or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Spark Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of Spark up to 110 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Spark vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spark
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Birla
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 69,182
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|110 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-