In 2026 Birla Spark or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla Spark Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Spark has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Spark vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spark
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Birla
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,182
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-