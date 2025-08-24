In 2026 Birla Spark or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla Spark Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Spark has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Spark vs Glamour Comparison