In 2024 Birla Quanto or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Birla Quanto Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
Quanto has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Quanto vs Jupiter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quanto
|Jupiter
|Brand
|Birla
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,182
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-