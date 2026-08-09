hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesQuanto vs Revolt RV300

Birla Quanto vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Birla Quanto or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Quanto Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Quanto up to 110 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Quanto vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quanto Revolt rv300
BrandBirlaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 69,182₹ 94,999
Range110 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Quanto
Birla Quanto
Lead Acid
₹69,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Birla Quanto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1810 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
110 km
Max Speed
55-60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Fast Charger-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - YesRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,77094,999
Ex-Showroom Price
69,18294,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5880
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5642,041

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers