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Birla Quanto vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2026 Birla Quanto or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Quanto Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of Quanto up to 110 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
Quanto vs ETrance Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quanto Etrance
BrandBirlaPURE EV
Price₹ 69,182₹ 51,999
Range110 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Quanto
Birla Quanto
Lead Acid
₹69,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Birla Quanto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1810 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.5-18,Rear :-2.5-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
110 km
Max Speed
55-60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Fast Charger-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - YesBMS Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Left/ Right Blinkers, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Portable NMC Battery, Smart Lock,
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,77051,999
Ex-Showroom Price
69,18251,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5880
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5641,117

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