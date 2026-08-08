In 2026 Birla Quanto or Crayon Motors Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Quanto Price starts at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price). The range of Quanto up to 110 km/charge and the Envy has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Quanto vs Envy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quanto
|Envy
|Brand
|Birla
|Crayon Motors
|Price
|₹ 69,182
|₹ 58,307
|Range
|110 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-