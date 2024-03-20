HT Auto
JF vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jf Yezdi adventure
BrandBirlaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.63 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Range130-150 km/charge-
Mileage-33.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

JF
Birla JF
45 Ah
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,8262,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7202,09,900
RTO
016,792
Insurance
5,10610,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6075,099

