In 2024 Birla JF or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Birla JF or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Birla JF Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
JF has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge.
The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
JF vs VXL 150 Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jf
|Vxl 150
|Brand
|Birla
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|130-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-