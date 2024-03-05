In 2024 Birla JF or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Birla JF Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
JF has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
JF vs Scram 411 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jf
|Scram 411
|Brand
|Birla
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|Range
|130-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-