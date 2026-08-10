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Birla JF vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Birla JF or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla JF Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. JF has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
JF vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jf Mojo 300 bs6
BrandBirlaMahindra
Price₹ 1.63 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Range130-150 km/charge-
Mileage-25.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-294 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
JF
Birla JF
45 Ah
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Birla JF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Left Side View
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
130-150 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, Reverse-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V, 9 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ionFull DC
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,8262,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7201,99,900
RTO
015,992
Insurance
5,10610,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6074,863

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