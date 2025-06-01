In 2026 Birla JF or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla JF Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. JF has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
JF vs RC 200 Comparison