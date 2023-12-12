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Birla JF vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Birla JF or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla JF Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. JF has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
JF vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jf w175
BrandBirlaKawasaki
Price₹ 1.63 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range130-150 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
JF
Birla JF
45 Ah
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Birla JF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Left Side View
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
130-150 km480 km
Max Speed
120 kmph110 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, Reverse-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12V 6Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,8261,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7201,13,000
RTO
09,040
Insurance
5,10610,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6072,850

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