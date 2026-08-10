In 2026 Birla JF or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla JF Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JF up to 130-150 km/charge and the Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
JF vs Beast Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jf
|Beast
|Brand
|Birla
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|Range
|130-150 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|5.18 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|9 Hours