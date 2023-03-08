HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesElectro vs Scooty Zest

Birla Electro vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Birla Electro or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Electro vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Electro Scooty zest
BrandBirlaTVS
Price₹ 76,109₹ 58,460
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Electro
Birla Electro
Lead Acid
₹76,109*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,80975,617
Ex-Showroom Price
76,10962,980
RTO
05,604
Insurance
3,7005,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7151,625

Scooty Zest Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Pleasure Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Scooty Pep Plus

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Luxury carmakers in Europe are seeking a carveout for synthetic electrofuels, or e-fuels, from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles.
    What is e-fuel and how can it help cars go emission free
    8 Mar 2023
    Luxury carmakers in Europe sought a carveout for synthetic electrofuels, or e-fuels, from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles.
    Germany, EU strike deal for e-fuel cars, to help luxury carmakers like Porsche
    27 Mar 2023
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
    Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
    12 Sept 2023
    With a two-seater layout, the PMV EaS-E comes out as a rival to the Bajaj Qute.
    Meet EaS-E: India's first micro electric car with smart features and bold design
    9 Jun 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     