Birla Electro vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Birla Electro or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Electro Price starts at Rs. 76,109 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Electro up to 110 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Electro vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Electro Dost
BrandBirlaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 76,109₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Electro
Birla Electro
Lead Acid
₹76,109*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1720 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
480 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,8091,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
76,1091,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7004,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7152,301

