In 2026 Birla Electro or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Electro Price starts at Rs. 76,109 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Electro up to 110 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Electro vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Electro
|Optima li
|Brand
|Birla
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 76,109
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|110 km/charge
|65-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|334 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-