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Birla Electro vs Hero Electric Nyx

In 2026 Birla Electro or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla Electro Price starts at Rs. 76,109 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Electro up to 110 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Electro vs Nyx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Electro Nyx
BrandBirlaHero Electric
Price₹ 76,109₹ 0.62 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity-48 V
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Electro
Birla Electro
Lead Acid
₹76,109*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1720 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
480 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
110 km
Max Speed
55-60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - YesIntegrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh48 V, 28 Ah
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,80960,990
Ex-Showroom Price
76,10960,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7151,310

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