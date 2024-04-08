In 2024 Birla E-Smart or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Birla E-Smart or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla E-Smart Price starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. E-Smart has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. E-Smart vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-smart Fascino 125 Brand Birla Yamaha Price ₹ 71,780 ₹ 80,100 Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -