In 2024 Birla E-Smart or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Birla E-Smart Price starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. E-Smart has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. E-Smart vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-smart Sport Brand Birla TVS Price ₹ 71,780 ₹ 59,431 Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. - Read Less