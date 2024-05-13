HT Auto
Birla E-Smart vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Birla E-Smart or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Birla E-Smart Price starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. E-Smart has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
E-Smart vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-smart Sport
BrandBirlaTVS
Price₹ 71,780₹ 59,431
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

E-Smart
Birla E-Smart
Lead Acid
₹71,780*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1810 mm1950 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
700 mm705 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ICAT Approval - YesETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,41068,806
Ex-Showroom Price
71,78059,431
RTO
03,565
Insurance
3,6305,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6201,478

