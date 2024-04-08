In 2024 Birla E-Smart or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Birla E-Smart Price starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours.
E-Smart has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
E-Smart vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-smart
|Raider
|Brand
|Birla
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,780
|₹ 95,219
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|67 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-