Birla E-Smart or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla E-Smart Price starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. E-Smart has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. E-Smart vs Radeon Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-smart Radeon Brand Birla TVS Price ₹ 71,780 ₹ 59,942 Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 73.68 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -