In 2026 Birla E-Smart or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla E-Smart Price starts at Rs. 71,780 (ex-showroom price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of E-Smart up to 110 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
E-Smart vs NPS Cargo Comparison