Birla DMS or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMS Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. DMS has a range of up to 130-160 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. DMS vs FZS 25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dms Fzs 25 Brand Birla Yamaha Price ₹ 1.63 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Range 130-160 km/charge - Mileage - 40 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 249 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -