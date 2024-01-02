HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDMS vs VXL 150

Birla DMS vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Birla DMS or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

DMS vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dms Vxl 150
BrandBirlaVespa
Price₹ 1.63 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range130-160 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
DMS
Birla DMS
45 Ah
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,8261,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7201,46,188
RTO
011,695
Insurance
5,1064,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6073,483

