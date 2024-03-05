In 2024 Birla DMS or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Birla DMS or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMS Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. DMS has a range of up to 130-160 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. DMS vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dms Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Birla TVS Price ₹ 1.63 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 130-160 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -