HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDMS vs Scram 411

Birla DMS vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 Birla DMS or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

DMS vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dms Scram 411
BrandBirlaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.63 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Range130-160 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
DMS
Birla DMS
45 Ah
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,8262,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7202,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
5,10617,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6075,107

Scram 411 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450null | Petrol | Manual2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xnull | Petrol | Manual2.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Scrambler 400 X

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ducati Scrambler Icon equipped with a host of accessories.
    Ducati launches new range of accessories for Scrambler. Check them out
    5 Mar 2024
    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch
    29 Feb 2024
    The Scrambler 1200 X will be offered in three colour schemes.
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new
    13 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
    2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
    17 Mar 2022
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     