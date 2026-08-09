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Birla DMS vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Birla DMS or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Birla DMS Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of DMS up to 130-160 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
DMS vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dms Evoqis
BrandBirlaOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.63 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range130-160 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.6 Hours

Filters
DMS
Birla DMS
45 Ah
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Birla DMS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
130-160 km90 km
Max Speed
100-120 kmph75 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, ReverseMotor Cut-off Switch
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,8261,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7201,18,000
RTO
09,440
Insurance
5,1063,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6072,811

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