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Birla DMG vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Birla DMG or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
DMG vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dmg Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandBirlaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.37 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
DMG
Birla DMG
45 Ah
₹2.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Birla DMG Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear View
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Specification
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
150 km337.5 km
Max Speed
100 kmph140 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Drive, Sports, Parking, Reverse-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,1472,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
2,36,8391,95,345
RTO
015,627
Insurance
6,30811,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2264,792

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