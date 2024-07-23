In 2026 Birla DMG or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Birla DMG Price starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. DMG has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
DMG vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dmg
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|Birla
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.37 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|25 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|647.95 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-